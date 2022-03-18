Tyykila: Terminate the probe

It’s peculiar that the Republicans refused to allow Gov. Evers to return $150 to Wisconsin taxpayers.

However, Vos hired Gableman (at taxpayer expense) to continue his search for a fabricated fraud problem.

Is Gableman attempting to create a problem until the “surplus” is spent on his salary for his unsubstantiated inquiry?

Isn’t it beyond time that our officials use taxpayer dollars judiciously?

Months of investigating this political sham (with no reliable results) should be terminated.

Karen Tyykila, Sturtevant

