Subscribe for 17¢ / day

To every village, middlesex and arm,

As Paul Revere did so many years ago to warn of an impending danger with his cry, "the British are coming," I feel a cry to arms is needed. I am no way a Paul Revere. For one thing, I don’t own a horse. And for another, the danger I see isn’t the Brits, it’s a referendum.

Sorry folks, but I fear that our school board is about to launch another fiscal debt our way. All the signs are there. All you had to do is read the Sunday paper. Right on the front page was stated, ‘An elementary transformation.’ Wow.

I will say some of the things the board wants are good for the schools, but at what price? And speaking of price, what ever happened to the money from our last $15 million referendum, which by the way, was only three years ago?

Be forewarned. For the cry from the board will be, "to pockets, to pockets the referendum is coming."

Frank Tylla

Racine

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments