I am endorsing Connie Cobb Madsen for Racine County Clerk of Court. 

I have known Connie since she was a young girl and I have seen her grow into a strong and independent woman. Connie moved into my neighborhood and I watched her raise two young boys who turned into outstanding young men. Her love for her family and the home that she provided for them are of major importance to her.

Connie has always been engaged in the community, her church and has made a lifetime commitment to her sorority, a community service organization.

Connie has always been a dedicated public servant as her career has been centered around service to her community. 

As a former law enforcement officer, coordinator of the Victim Witness Program and Municipal Court Magistrate, Connie has committed herself to serving the needs of others. These attributes make her an ideal candidate to be the next Clerk of Circuit Court.

I am voting for Connie. I hope you will too.

Robert Turner, Racine

former 61st Wisconsin State Assembly

former Racine City Council Alderman

