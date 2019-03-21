Over the past several months, I have been both proud and honored to work with Jennifer Levie on her quest to become the next alderwoman for the 5th District on the Racine Common Council. During this period of time, I have come to realize that Levie has the passion, proven leadership experience, positive work ethic and skills needed to move our city in the right direction. She is also very committed to working with and for her constituents of the 5th District, by improving our infrastructure, protecting our environment and supporting sustainable economic development that will lead to better job opportunities.
Too often, politicians at every level become complacent with their responsibilities and inevitable, get caught up in the system. Fortunately, with new leadership, we can change that and move forward in leading Racine through some very exciting times.
Please let our voices be heard and join me in election Jennifer Levie as our next aldermanic representative of the 5th District. I strongly believe that together, we can make our neighborhoods and the City of Racine a better place to live and work.
Michael Truckey, former 5th District Alderman
Racine
