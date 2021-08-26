Trobaugh: Urban Garden Network needs volunteers

It’s been 10 years, since the Racine Urban Garden Network built its first garden at Eighth and Marquette to reduce food deserts and provide families a place to grow healthy food.

Now there are 10 gardens around Racine that are supervised by RUGN. Several “Partner Gardens” have been established for organizations, which can continue on their own.

Garden plots are available to anyone, who wants to grow their own vegetables and/or flowers. Yes, flowers attract pollinators and butterflies to our crops, a necessary function for them to grow. Children learn where their food comes from, help with planting and enjoy the harvest. No harmful chemicals are permitted, only organic products which are readily available.

Gardening is a healthy activity; save on your gym membership and your grocery bill. Research tells us that simply being outdoors reduces stress. Meeting new people who share common goals also reduces stress and isolation from the pandemic we have been and are experiencing.

Racine Urban Garden Network, RUGN for short, needs volunteers to be garden managers, serve on RUGN’s Board, do advertising and recruit volunteers to help in the gardens. RUGN is entirely run by volunteers. The website is RUGN.org.