Trobaugh: Undemocratic rule proposal on redistricting

Back in 2011, the Republicans in the state Legislature put in place their most aggressive maps to redistrict Wisconsin in their favor. It was fought in the courts all the way to the US Supreme Court and was left undecided.

Now WILL (WI Institute for Law and Liberty) and Scott Jensen are proposing a rule to limit any challenges to redistricting the maps in 2021. The rule will limit public comment and input from nonpartisan groups and organizations.

We supposedly have a democracy, but it is not working in Wisconsin. This proposed rule is a joke, because it gives the court the option to disregard the process and the requirements stated in the rule.

No wonder that citizens are soured on our government and the justice system. I oppose this rule as undemocratic.

Rachel Trobaugh, Racine

