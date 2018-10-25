Try 1 month for 99¢

I am voting for Tony Evers for governor, and Josh Kaul for attorney general.

As a lawyer, I have seen the devastating impacts of the laws enacted by Governor Walker and the legislature. They enacted new barriers to qualify for unemployment compensation. Until 2014, discharged workers could only be denied unemployment if they were discharged for “misconduct.” But in 2014, Wisconsin became one of only two states to deny benefits to workers discharged for conduct that constitutes “substantial fault.” The legislature was transparent in its intent to make it difficult to qualify for benefits.

Now the Walmarts and Walgreens are able to discharge workers and deny them benefits under the lesser standard of “substantial fault.” I have been successful in overturning some of these denials, including a case I won on behalf of my client before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Operton v. LIRC. But few workers are able to obtain lawyers.

Of equal concern, is how Attorney General Schimel allocates the scarce resources of the Justice Department. Mr. Schimel has hired lawyers whose focus is to criminally prosecute unemployment fraud. In one case, the individual was charged criminally by the Attorney General’s office even though he had no prior record, paid back all the benefits with penalties and expressed remorse. The judge expressed shock and stated “clearly the Attorney General’s office does not have enough work to do on real crime, but they have to search out offenses to charge when everything's been repaid and the person has shown remorse.”

Marilyn Townsend

Shorewood Hills

