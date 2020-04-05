Towne: Reporting COVID-19 cases
Towne: Reporting COVID-19 cases

The practice of reporting total COVID-19 cases simply scares people. Announcing the total number of polio cases would have the same relevance. However, large that number was in the early 1950's, the active number of polio cases is now zero — no threat.

I saw a Wisconsin health official say that we don't announce the number of active cases because we don't know for sure.

However, since the disease runs its course in roughly two weeks, getting a realistic number of active cases is easy:

  • Total cases diagnosed
  • Less deaths from the disease
  • Less cases announced two weeks ago
  • Equals estimated actual cases

Continuing to report only total cases is absurd because one day, hopefully soon, there will be no active cases even when the reported total cases is still scarily high.

By the way, the March 29 editorial criticizing the closing of golf courses was absolutely right. They should be open.

 David Towne, Mount Pleasant

