Towne: Bad service from USPS

I suggest that you run story on the U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Oak Creek. I sent a package to a Chicago suburb on Dec. 1. I used priority mail because I wanted tracking and because I wanted it to get there quickly. My receipt said it would be delivered by Dec. 4.

It wasn't delivered on Dec. 4. The tracking system reported that it was still in transit. I checked with the local post office which used internal tracking to discover that it was still at Oak Creek.

I checked again this afternoon. The letter is still at Oak Creek.

I did some online research and discovered that smart users are sending mail via First Class so that it doesn't go through Oak Creek (or should that be Oak Creak).

Poor postal service hurts all businesses and consumers here.

You'd think that if Oak Creek has a problem, they'd do initial triage and put all items for Milwaukee or the Chicago area on a special truck just to get them out of their facility and in the hands of the USPS closer to the recipient.

David Towne, Mount Pleasant

