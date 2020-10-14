Toll: Concerned about tower in Rochester

I am concerned about a 304-foot high guy wired lattice tower for Bug Tussel Wireless to be located off a historic Rustic Road on Oak Knoll Road, Rochester, in Racine County. The likely reduction of nearby property values, health issues from emissions, wildlife impact, the negative impact to the Rustic Road landscape, and the 304-foot tower height within close proximity to the Burlington Airport are all chief concerns.

Additionally, I cannot determine if there was a virtual meeting option or conformity to the 24-hour advance notice as advised by the WI DOJ on March 16. Nothing addressing that was in the notice I received. The proposed tower is across the street from Walworth County residents of whom were never informed of the future tower and are unaware of the impending visual pollution and other serious concerns that such a tower may cause.