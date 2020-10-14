Toll: Concerned about tower in Rochester

I am concerned about a 304-foot high guy wired lattice tower for Bug Tussel Wireless to be located off a historic Rustic Road on Oak Knoll Road, Rochester, in Racine County. The likely reduction of nearby property values, health issues from emissions, wildlife impact, the negative impact to the Rustic Road landscape, and the 304-foot tower height within close proximity to the Burlington Airport are all chief concerns.
Additionally, I cannot determine if there was a virtual meeting option or conformity to the 24-hour advance notice as advised by the WI DOJ on March 16. Nothing addressing that was in the notice I received. The proposed tower is across the street from Walworth County residents of whom were never informed of the future tower and are unaware of the impending visual pollution and other serious concerns that such a tower may cause.
What rights if any do adjoining county residents have when the tower will be in plain view of their properties as well? The Village of Rochester Plan Commission originally met on Sept. 23 with no decision. The meeting is scheduled to reconvene at 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Pending issues left to resolve are possible co-location options, the impact to the Rustic Road, the height of the lights and level of lumens on the tower. The FAA will also have to approve the tower given its proximity to the Burlington Airport. Concerned residents should attend the meeting to voice concerns or objections to this massive tower.
Michelle Toll, Burlington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!