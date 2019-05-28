I believe Racine County badly needs a new history museum. My thought is many of the strip malls in Racine and adjoining environs have recently closed and could easily be converted to a museum, and for less money.
Example: the Shopko building or the Toys R Us facility. There are others, and all of them offer one floor with tons of space, ADA (disability) access and lots of free parking. The present museum on Main Streets offers none of these perks. They are also close to other retail establishment and spaces where new business could appear.
Do we need a new museum? Absolutely. It will bring in new tourists who will eat in our restaurants, stay in our motels. etc. It will become a destination.
Stanley Timm
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.