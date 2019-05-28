Try 3 months for $3

I believe Racine County badly needs a new history museum. My thought is many of the strip malls in Racine and adjoining environs have recently closed and could easily be converted to a museum, and for less money.

Example: the Shopko building or the Toys R Us facility. There are others, and all of them offer one floor with tons of space, ADA (disability) access and lots of free parking. The present museum on Main Streets offers none of these perks. They are also close to other retail establishment and spaces where new business could appear.

Do we need a new museum? Absolutely. It will bring in new tourists who will eat in our restaurants, stay in our motels. etc.  It will become a destination.

Stanley Timm

Racine

