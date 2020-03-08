Timler: Bring 'Hometown Takeover' to Waterford

Waterford, a small community nestled between Milwaukee and Kenosha, offers residence to less than 5,000 people. However, what the town may lack in size they make up in hospitality and charm. Within the past few years, three local businesses have undergone new ownership or closing, the latest victim being St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School. Ultimately, three years of constant road construction has rendered Waterford a ghost town rather than a tourist attraction. In order to preserve Waterford’s enriched history and ensure a bright future for upcoming generations, a remodel is necessary; therefore, HGTV’s Hometown Takeover is the perfect solution.

The television series strives to revitalize a small town while simultaneously safeguarding the town’s history. Waterford’s residents responded to the opportunity with apparent keenness; people of all ages submitted videos showcasing Waterford’s quaint ambiance. Even though a town transformation proves necessary, we should not have to sacrifice our town’s roots. The future of Waterford rests in your hands, and with the help of HGTV, our town can be put back on the map. Provide the future populations of Waterford with an ideal place to live by simply submitting a video to the HGTV Takes Over Waterford, WI Facebook page. In a few minutes explain the reasons why you adore Waterford. The future youth of Waterford deserves exemplary education and local recreation that should not be sacrificed for the sake of “budget cuts”. Each citizen possesses the power to recreate a positive, rich community that our future generations can call home.