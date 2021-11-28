 Skip to main content
Ticha: What if?

The conservative mob is always going on and on about how their rights are constantly being violated and how horrible it is that people speak poorly about the party of “family values” (you know those values; families who drive their underage child to another state, so he can march around town carrying an AR-15 riffle), and that our country is crumbling because everyone is against them. If you haven’t heard their noise/nonsense, than you haven’t been listening, because they have been extremely loud.

Jan. 6 is an excellent example of how they operate (facts do not matter). Evidently Judge Bruce Schroeder heard their whining, because he graciously handed them a pacifier to stop the crying. The pacifier came via the dismissal of Kyle Rittenhouse’s gun charges. The conservative right, the NRA and all defenders/supporters of vigilante justice, applauded his decision.

But what if a group of 17-year-old neighborhood boys were walking the streets near 16th and Packard Avenue in the City of Racine and all of them were carrying AR-15 rifles, is that ok too? And what if Judge Bruce Schroeder had to rule on their right to carry an AR-15 rifle through heavily populated areas, how would he rule?

Bill Ticha, Sturtevant

