I am planning to cast my August primary vote in the 1st District for Nick Polce, because I believe he is a person of action and integrity. I for one am tired of complacent politicians and entrenched bureaucrats from both parties whose motivation seems to be maintaining the status quo. Whatever their motivations, career politicians have gotten us into the stagnant mess we are in today.
Polce believes in empowering individuals, not government. He is also pro-life, which is extremely important to me. It is unbelievable to me that, with the advances in medical technology since the '70s making it scientifically obvious that a fetus is a separate, live human being, that a child’s right to life is totally dependent on her mother wanting her.
Polce is in favor of term limits. He told me he would limit himself to six years in congress. If he is going to accomplish anything, he is going to have to hit the ground running and stand for reelection twice on his record and not on name recognition. Because we are not used to politicians doing much in their first term, it seems unlikely that he could accomplish anything in that amount of time. I would like to give him the opportunity. You should too.
Vote for a man of honor. Vote Polce for Congress.
Stephen Thorngate
Burlington
