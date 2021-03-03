 Skip to main content
Thompson: No unsightly public buildings
Thompson: No unsightly public buildings

Who is responsible for the upkeep of the landscaping around Racine's public buildings?

Racine's majestic, awe-inspiring U.S. Post Office could use a bit of gardening. This is by no means a criticism of the post master or the postal workers. Trips to Racine's post office always proves to be a pleasant experience for me. Soon the snow will melt and overgrown bushes and weeds will be revealed. Downtown Racine is deserving of more respect than unsightly public buildings.

Let Racine's citizens and visitors stroll the Downtown with pleasure, with respect and with pride.

Gail A. Thompson, Racine

