Thompson: A lovely morning on Main Street
Shout out to Main Street Downtown Racine!

Thank you, 2SwiftSuits for special ordering a surprise in time for my husband's birthday. Eric wrapped it in tissue paper, placed it in a box and tied it up with string, just to make it easier for me to carry.

Strolling past Plush Clothing, a pink dress, caught my eye. I had never been into Plush. I decided to venture in and take a look around. I didn't buy the tempting dress, but I did buy two other items. Again, they were tenderly wrapped in tissue paper, and carefully placed in a pretty bag with handles. The sales lady was very kind and attentive, chatty but not overly so.

I always go to Main Street Bakery for their superb bread. I am especially fond of the raisin bread and onion rolls. Yesterday, I was fortunate to buy two lovely eclairs, for dessert. I also most highly recommend their prize winning, rum cake.

Running short of time, I only window shopped at Dimples. They have the prettiest window displays in town.

On my way home I met two of my neighbors. Each, separately, had been downtown for lunch. One was headed to Twice Baked Pottery, the other back to her apartment.

I enjoyed a lovely weekday morning, on Main Street, in The Belle City. A pure pleasure. 

Gail Thompson, Racine

