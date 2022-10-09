Thomas: Understanding truth and justice

In order to understand truth and justice and democracy in today's toxic mess called government, one need only read the Pledge of Allegiance and the preamble to the Constitution. It stands as the supreme law of the land.

The Pledge of Allegiance: I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Note: "Indivisible" means it cannot be broken.

The preamble to the Constitution of the United States: We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

Note: This means every ethnicity and race.

In our democracy, we the people must remain indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Ron Thomas, Racine