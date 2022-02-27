Thomas: Principles, pillars of democracy

These 13 principles and 11 pillars clearly define our democracy and defend our constitution.
The principles of democracy are:
- Citizen participation
- Equality
- Political tolerance
- Accountability
- Transparency
- Regular free and fair elections
- Economic freedom
- Control of the abuse of power
- Bill of Rights
- Accepting the results of elections
- Human rights
- Multi-party system
- Rule of law
The pillars of democracy are:
- Sovereignty of the people
- Government based upon consent of the governed
- Majority rule
- Minority rule
- Guarantee of basic human rights
- Free and fair elections
- Equality before the law
- Due process of law
- Constitutional limits on government
- Social, economic and political pluralism
- Values of tolerance, pragmatism, cooperation and compromise
Ron Thomas, Racine