Thomas: Principles, pillars of democracy

These 13 principles and 11 pillars clearly define our democracy and defend our constitution.

The principles of democracy are:

  • Citizen participation
  • Equality
  • Political tolerance
  • Accountability
  • Transparency
  • Regular free and fair elections
  • Economic freedom
  • Control of the abuse of power
  • Bill of Rights
  • Accepting the results of elections
  • Human rights
  • Multi-party system
  • Rule of law

The pillars of democracy are:

  • Sovereignty of the people
  • Government based upon consent of the governed
  • Majority rule
  • Minority rule
  • Guarantee of basic human rights
  • Free and fair elections
  • Equality before the law
  • Due process of law
  • Constitutional limits on government
  • Social, economic and political pluralism
  • Values of tolerance, pragmatism, cooperation and compromise

Ron Thomas, Racine

