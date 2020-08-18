You have permission to edit this article.
Thomas: Principles and pillars of democracy
Thomas: Principles and pillars of democracy

As we approach the presidential election, America is in a political toxic mess.

The 13 principles and the 11 pillars of our democracy clearly point to the facts that President Trump is fueling the erosion of our democracy and therefore, our constitution.

The principles of democracy are:

  • Citizen participation
  • Equality
  • Political tolerance
  • Accountability
  • Transparency
  • Regular free and fair elections
  • Economic freedom
  • Control of the abuse of power
  • Bill of Rights
  • Accepting the results of elections
  • Human rights
  • Multi-party system
  • Rule of law

And the pillars of democracy are:

  • Sovereignty of the people
  • Government based upon consent of the governed
  • Majority rule
  • Minority rule
  • Guarantee of basic human rights
  • Free and fair elections
  • Equality before the law
  • Due process of law
  • Constitutional limits on government
  • Social, economic and political pluralism
  • Values of tolerance, pragmatism, cooperation and compromise.

Ron Thomas, Racine

