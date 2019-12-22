Thomas: Poverty in Racine
Thomas: Poverty in Racine

Poverty and how it is defined challenges us in today’s harsh reality. Quality of life in Racine depends upon the presence and active involvement of working families, and the availability of secure, quality jobs paying family supporting wages and decent benefits. This is critical to the economic stability and growth of Racine. Poverty is more than a word, percentage or number. Poverty is the umbrella that encompasses the complexities of healthcare, hunger, housing, homelessness, education, and income. Factor in the complexities and challenges of our social, economic and cultural society, than add the pillars of spirituality and morality.

The challenges from the Trump administration and our state senate fuel the poverty at our populations at risk and our homeless. In order to meet these challenges we must continue as a community of participation by participation and for participation. Every segment of our community should be involved through networking and coalition building.

Our community is only as strong as our vulnerable populations.

Ron Thomas, Racine

