Thomas: Poverty in Racine

Poverty and how it is defined challenges us in today’s harsh reality. Quality of life in Racine depends upon the presence and active involvement of working families, and the availability of secure, quality jobs paying family supporting wages and decent benefits. This is critical to the economic stability and growth of Racine. Poverty is more than a word, percentage or number. Poverty is the umbrella that encompasses the complexities of healthcare, hunger, housing, homelessness, education, and income. Factor in the complexities and challenges of our social, economic and cultural society, than add the pillars of spirituality and morality.