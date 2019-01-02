Try 1 month for 99¢

As we enter 2019 with the political posturing on the national and state levels, I am reminded of the 1966 song “For What It’s Worth," written by Steven Stills and recorded by the band Buffalo Springfield. It was an anthem for the time and 52 years later it speaks today.

I quote the song in part:

“There’s something happening here

But what it is ain’t exactly clear

There’s a man with a gun over there

Telling me I got to beware

There’s battle lines being drawn

Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.

Young people speaking their minds

Are getting so much resistance from behind

It’s time to stop

Hey, what’s that sound?

Everybody look-what’s going down?”

As we enter 2019, let us remember compromise is more than a word, it is a call for action.

Ron Thomas

Racine

