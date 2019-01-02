As we enter 2019 with the political posturing on the national and state levels, I am reminded of the 1966 song “For What It’s Worth," written by Steven Stills and recorded by the band Buffalo Springfield. It was an anthem for the time and 52 years later it speaks today.
I quote the song in part:
“There’s something happening here
But what it is ain’t exactly clear
There’s a man with a gun over there
Telling me I got to beware
There’s battle lines being drawn
Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.
Young people speaking their minds
Are getting so much resistance from behind
It’s time to stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look-what’s going down?”
As we enter 2019, let us remember compromise is more than a word, it is a call for action.
Ron Thomas
Racine
