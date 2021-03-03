Thomas: Political divide

On April 13, 2020, a letter to the editor I submitted was published in The Journal Times. The letter stated: "For decades best friends on opposite sides of the political spectrum have understood that talking about religion and or politics can be toxic. Today's politics is so toxic that I fear irreparable damage may cause long term relationships to end."
Fast forward to the presidential election. The divisiveness it has created supercharged the ugliness of Jan. 6, 2021. On a personal note April 13 has come true.
Ron Thomas, Racine