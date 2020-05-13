Thomas: Only as strong as our most vulnerable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The new generations of poverty and its effect on the quality of life during the pandemic today and in the future begs us for facts in today’s crippling reality.

As I have stated numerous times in the past, poverty is the umbrella that encompasses the complexities of health care, hunger, housing, homelessness, education and income. In addition, factor in the complexities and challenges of our social, economic and cultural hotspots. We must add the pillars of spirituality and morality.

Please note that if you are dealing with hunger on any level, think of the layers of challenges that are choking our most vulnerable populations.

Our community is only as strong as our most vulnerable populations.

Ron Thomas, Racine

