Thomas: Liberty and justice for all
Thomas: Liberty and justice for all

In order to understand truth and justice in today's toxic mess called government, one need only read the pledge of allegiance and the preamble to the constitution. It stands as the supreme law of the land.

The pledge of allegiance: I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.

Note: "Indivisible" means it cannot be broken.

The preamble to the constitution of the United States: "We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America."

Note: This means every ethnicity and race.

We the people, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Ron Thomas, Racine

