I have the pleasure of knowing and endorsing Trevor Jung for Alderman of the 9th District. Trevor understands that the quality of life in Racine depends upon the presence and active involvement of working families and the availability of secure quality jobs paying fair wages and decent benefits. This is critical for the economic stability and growth of Racine.

As a young man, he understands that our city government must promote that we are a community of participation, by participation and for participation. He knows that every sector of our city must be involved by networking and coalition building. Trevor will work hard to create a united community where everyone is important and heard.

I support Trevor as he is like a breath of fresh air in today's climate.

Ron Thomas

Racine

