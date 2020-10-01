Thomas: Democracy's principles are being ignored

The flames of divisiveness reared its ugliness in Kenosha with death and destruction fueled by a toxic political panorama.

The principles and pillars of our democracy continue to be ignored. We are witnessing the burning of the tenets of our democracy.

I am concerned that the nation, states and localities are witnessing the beginning of the end of our democracy, and President Trump is leading the way.

It is imperative that diversity is respected in our United States of America so that we do not get lost in the haze of divisiveness.

Ron Thomas, Racine

