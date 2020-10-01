 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas: Democracy's principles are being ignored
0 comments

Thomas: Democracy's principles are being ignored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The flames of divisiveness reared its ugliness in Kenosha with death and destruction fueled by a toxic political panorama.

The principles and pillars of our democracy continue to be ignored. We are witnessing the burning of the tenets of our democracy.

I am concerned that the nation, states and localities are witnessing the beginning of the end of our democracy, and President Trump is leading the way.

It is imperative that diversity is respected in our United States of America so that we do not get lost in the haze of divisiveness.

Ron Thomas, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Farley: Steil shows leadership

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. F…

Letters

Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in thi…

Letters

Jordan: Supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s…

Letters

Knox: Make your vote count

So the big election is coming fast. Wow Nov. 3. Here's why it's drastically important that we get out and vote. Whether it's in person, by mai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News