 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas: Decades of the same bigotry
0 Comments

Thomas: Decades of the same bigotry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 6, 1965, President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law after decades of racism to prevent black voters from voting.

Fifty six years later, the same fuel of bigotry and racism infects today’s Big Lie, smearing truth and justice with fear.

Ron Thomas, Racine

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Orre: Still telling lies

Narcissist, misogynist, psycho, solipsist, pathological, prurient deviate. You got it, D.J.Rump. I like something simpler: liar, cheat, coward…

Letters

French: National Night Out

National Night Out was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and it was the perfect night to “give crime and drugs a going away party!”

Letters

Panyk: Mandate the vaccine

I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News