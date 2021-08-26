Thomas: Decades of the same bigotry
Narcissist, misogynist, psycho, solipsist, pathological, prurient deviate. You got it, D.J.Rump. I like something simpler: liar, cheat, coward…
What is wrong with parents who are so adamantly and loudly opposed to their children wearing a mask in school? Why are they so angry about the…
President Biden's address to America on Afghanistan on Aug. 16 was adequate and reasonable. There are also some reasonable alternative argumen…
I became interested and involved in issues related to racism and white supremacy during college in the '60’s. Over 50 years I’ve read many boo…
National Night Out was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and it was the perfect night to “give crime and drugs a going away party!”
Since the 2020 presidential election, the Republicans have listed many reasons for their loss.
I want to thank Dennis McGoldrick, Todd Johnson and Linda O'Connell for their letters to the editor of Aug. 5. I truly hope more people take t…
I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …
I have followed this vaccine hesitancy with some wonder and amusement.
Use inmates to fill positions