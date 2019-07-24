One of the subheadlines caught my attention. "New construction likely to bring more cases (of crime)." That interested me. So I began to read the article, looking for national/local statistics and/or a link to a written history of facts that supported this bold statement.
Couldn't find any. All I found was an article that stated we are to expect an increase in criminal cases because of "an anticipated increase in population due in part to construction workers" whom many are "from outside of the country."
The article implies that the DA (and other officials) feel that construction workers (and others) will commit "nuisance crimes ... and more serious crimes like drug and human trafficking."
These are serious crimes and we need to do all we can to impede or stop them in Racine County.
The DA did make a very specific statement though — "I have a concern about what the drug trade is going to look like going forward with those people coming in from out of town."
For the DA: "Those people?" The article mentions construction workers and I will keep an eye out for them. But who are the other people who will "increase ... (our) population" and "nuisance crimes?"
Is there a clearer description of their occupation (like "construction worker") or maybe you can give us a physical description of what "those people" look like?
I love Racine. I hate crime. Just need a little more information.
Brenda Thomas
Racine
