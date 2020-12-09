 Skip to main content
Thomas: A nation divided
Thomas: A nation divided

We are a nation divided by politics, religion and science.

The King James Holy Bible notes Jesus in St. Mark chapter three verse 24 states “and if a kingdom be divided against its self, that kingdom can not stand.”

In St. Mark chapter three verse 25 Jesus states “and if a house be divided against its self, that house can not stand.”

This continued divisiveness led by President Trump is eroding our democracy and our democratic principle of free and fair elections and it is tearing our country apart by the seams.

Finally there is a transfer of power to take place.

There is nothing to suggest that the out going president will discontinue his divisiveness as president elect Biden moves into the White House.

The 13 principles and 11 pillars of our democracy must supersede the ugliness of the divisiveness.

Ron Thomas, Racine

