Thoennes: Daughter deserves better

So I received an email today from RUSD talking about my daughter getting tested for special ed because of her reading. I've known she is behind and the school social worker made it clear that she thinks my daughter is dumb. She has a reading specialist. She in important years was made to stay at home. In third grade now not her teacher or anyone has reached out or said anything.

She obviously would benefit from summer school but it's all full. Shouldn't spots for kids that need it held? Obviously my daughter is getting the short end of the stick. You don't talk to me or let her get extra help just say special ed. I could have gotten extra teaching out of school. And if they thought it was that bad it could have been really taken care of. RUSD has now really failed me and my daughter. No communication from her teacher. Just a report from a special ed person. It's not right.