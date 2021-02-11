 Skip to main content
Thieme: 14 hours before plows came
Thieme: 14 hours before plows came

The last two snowstorms that have passed through Racine have brought a good amount of snow in a 24-hour period. Both times, 14 hours passed before the Racine Public Works plows have come down our streets in West Racine.

If this last storm would have happened on a weekday there was no way of getting down our streets to a main road. Is there a way the plows could at least come by one time in the middle of the storm? That at least gives residents a chance to get down their streets.

The following day the plows came down our street over six times in the matter of five hours. If these passes were spread out during the storm it would be much more helpful to the residents of Racine.

Ian Thieme, Racine

