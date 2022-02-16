Thielen: For the children

One value that is shared by people of all political affiliations in the Kenosha/Racine area is our care for the children of our communities. We want our children to be well-fed, educated and free to live without fear of violence.

It is not a difficult stretch to extend these feelings of care and concern to the millions of children who are living in the midst of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis — the war in Yemen.

In the words of the UNICEF director for the Middle East and North Africa, “Yemen is today a living hell for children. A living hell not for 50%-60% of children. It is a living hell for every single boy and girl in Yemen.”

This living hell has been created and sustained with U.S. weapons and logistical support. It is the result of Saudi bombing of civilian targets, including hospitals, schools and water treatment plants, as well as the blockading of Yemeni ports.

There are now 16 million Yemenis at risk of starvation and 2.3 million children acutely malnourished.

If we are to live up to our values of protecting and nurturing children, we must end U.S. support for this devastating war. On behalf of the Kenosha/Racine Quakers, I urge readers to contact your elected officials to support the passage of a new Yemen War Powers Resolution to end all U.S. participation in the Saudi-led war.

Belinda Thielen, Racine

