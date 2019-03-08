Big shout outs to Caledonia Fire Station, 6040 Douglas Aven., and Racine Fire Station, 810 Eighth St. They were each a distribution site for Girl Scout Troops picking up their cookies the weekend of Feb. 15-16. We would like to thank each station for their hospitality in allowing us the use of their garages and for their station crew’s generous spirit of community while these pickups were being made. We appreciate your help each year.
Christie Johnson, Becky Lanser and Jane Wetterberg, Volunteer Cookie Managers for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast
Racine
