Some of us are placing Christmas wreaths on graves once again this year. Cemeteries are getting ready for Christmas, too. Some of us are aware of the significance of the evergreen wreath symbolizing eternal life. There are some gifts for which we are eternally grateful.
Cardiologist Dr. James F. Tierney is a person of many gifts for whom I am eternally thankful. The September 1984 night of my husband’s fatal heart attack, Dr. Tierney went to his knees to develop eye contact with my then 9-year-old son and he spoke these words, “Your Daddy is sound asleep. He feels no pain. You can go and see him if you like.”
So many years after that traumatic night, Dr. Tierney’s kindness, compassion and understanding are long remembered. My son is now a middle-aged man, but as we go to lay the wreath on my deceased husband’s tombstone, I wish to publicly thank Dr. James F. Tierney.
Eternally Grateful.
Diane Beck Tetrault
