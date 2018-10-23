It is your power and your constitutional right. It is your civic responsibility to participate in the democratic decision-making process of your community, state and nation. Your vote changes things and conditions. If you are not satisfied with how your government is operating, please go to the polls and vote on Nov. 6. All elections are important. Vote in local, primary, state, midterm and the presidential. Remember, a felon can vote in Wisconsin after serving his/her time. Must be "off paper." Be an activist for justice. Silence creates fertile ground for hate and discrimination to grow.
There are efforts of many hate groups to roll back decades of progress toward equality. Study the candidate's platform. Look for dinner table issues (bread and butter) health care including pre-existing conditions, jobs/economic development, education, political action, medicaid coverage and expansion, preserving and protection of the law. See who benefited from the tax cuts. Get involved and stay involved and fight for the soul of our democracy.
Lawrence Terry, Racine
