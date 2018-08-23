Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I found myself at the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue with a cartful of groceries and no funds. My guardian angel was behind me in line and offered to pay for my groceries. I told her I couldn't accept her kindness but it was to no avail.  I didn't get her name as I was so embarrassed and could not get out of the store fast enough. I hope she reads this as she is a very, very special woman. Thank you to her again and again.

Linda K. Tepley

Racine

