I found myself at the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue with a cartful of groceries and no funds. My guardian angel was behind me in line and offered to pay for my groceries. I told her I couldn't accept her kindness but it was to no avail. I didn't get her name as I was so embarrassed and could not get out of the store fast enough. I hope she reads this as she is a very, very special woman. Thank you to her again and again.
Linda K. Tepley
Racine
