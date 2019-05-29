Caitlyn Sievers' article on May 27 on voucher school funding led me to wonder what sort of statistical definitions are being used. The word "private," is used throughout, including quotes by various leaders/administrators, to describe schools. Twice, the word "parochial" is used. My question is, which is it?

Are these data/amounts in question from private schools or parochial schools or both? Yes, I know both accept vouchers, but there is also a difference between a private school and a parochial school. The article does not make this clear. Perhaps the intent is it’s all the same. Private AND Parochial schools would disagree on that. However, that is not clear.

Words matter. Accurate and honest reporting both in terms of the news and in statistics delivered to tax paying citizens matter, and that should matter to all, since our taxes now support public, private and parochial schools.

Diane Tenuta

Racine

