Swenson: Goodbye, Mia

My comments are in regards to the April 19 JT article: Native American Women removed from packaging. As the daughter of a southern Minnesota dairy farmer, I grew up with Mia, the beautiful lady on the Land O’ Lakes dairy products. It has always been easy to shop for dairy, we just looked for Mia. She has been there providing a special kind of stability and a peaceful presence. But it is time. Goodbye my friend.
Shirley Swenson, Mount Pleasant
