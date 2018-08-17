Do you want your student to have the best possible chance of being successful in school this year? One way to do this is to monitor their phone use while at school.
Even as adults, we are often distracted by our phones. It is very difficult for teachers to complete with Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram. As a substitute teacher in the district, I see firsthand how much time students spend staring at their phone screens. As parents, we are inclined to say, "My student would never do that." Are you sure?
As parents, it is our job to have this conversation with our kids. It is our job to give their teachers a call to check on their phone usage in the classroom. They are kids and are tempted to use their phones when they should be paying attention to instruction. It's normal. We as parents, however, can intervene if we know what is going on. It is our responsibility as parents to advocate and support our teachers and administrators as they try to enforce the cell phone policy.
We all want our kids to bring home great report cards. Let's make sure they keep their phones away and heads in the game. Here's to a great 2018-2019 school year!
Mary Swanson
Racine
