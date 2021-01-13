 Skip to main content
Swanson: An angel in disguise
Swanson: An angel in disguise

A big thank you to a young gentleman who so graciously assisted me on Jan. 1 to King's Wok and then waited for me to walk me back to the car. Sorry, never got his name.

Ethel Swanson, Racine

