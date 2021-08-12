Svensson: Mandate the vaccine
Use inmates to fill positions
Our leaders just pulled a phenomenal "do as I say, not as I do." For over a year, we were told to “follow the science” and mask up, social dis…
Robin Voss’s most recent proposal to spend thousands in taxpayer money to support the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from the previ…
I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …
“Remember this day forever,” Donald Trump told supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Trump bears responsibility for this,” …
Our politics has been broken by design. The SOP (shameless old party) recognized demographic shifts and its own growing unpopularity and irrel…
I think it is terrible that "whoever" has to entice people to get the vaccine with free baseball, football tickets — monetary enticement — wha…
I am disappointed in the City of Racine’s recent treatment of Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots.
Thank you, Roma Lodge
America has some 614 billionaires in 2021. These billionaires have nearly as much wealth as the 165 million Americans on the lower end of the …