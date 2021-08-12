 Skip to main content
Svensson: Mandate the vaccine
Svensson: Mandate the vaccine

We all know about this virus.

Restaurants, teachers, correction officers, all factory workers, healthcare workers, the vaccine should be mandatory.

Beth Svensson, Racine

