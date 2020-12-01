Svenson: Kindness matters

After I came from the doctor with not so good news, I was walking in Walmart and a young couple holding hands came up to me and said, what pretty hair my gray is. I like it too.

Then I went to the post office and forgot my wallet at home. I was going back to the car for change when a woman stopped her car, put her head out the window and said "I could help you out."

Know that kindness made my day.

See, black lives matter, all people matter. God bless.

Beth Svensson, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0