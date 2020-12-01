 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Svenson: Kindness matters
0 comments

Svenson: Kindness matters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After I came from the doctor with not so good news, I was walking in Walmart and a young couple holding hands came up to me and said, what pretty hair my gray is. I like it too.

Then I went to the post office and forgot my wallet at home. I was going back to the car for change when a woman stopped her car, put her head out the window and said "I could help you out."

Know that kindness made my day.

See, black lives matter, all people matter. God bless.

Beth Svensson, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Olsen: Alleged voter fraud

Why was President Trump’s alleged voter fraud immediately dismissed without due diligence? Had it been Joe Biden who had alleged voter fraud, …

Letters

Bagley: They have no shame

While 350,000 Wisconsinites got sick and 3,000 died, Republican state legislators picked their noses, managed their stocks and investments, ra…

Letters

Fandrei: Order should be revoked

The recent order by the City of Racine Public Health Department should be revoked. It will have minimal impact in reducing spread of COVID-19 …

Letters

McGoldrick: No plan of their own

The Associated Press article on the front page of a Nov. 18 edition of The Journal Times about virus deaths hitting a new high in the state wa…

Letters

Rader: Freedom in jeopardy

Two of America’s foundational freedoms are freedom of speech and freedom of religion. However, depending on which side of the political aisle …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News