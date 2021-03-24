Sustachek: Wild Ones native-plant sale

The Wild Ones Root River Chapter is hosting a virtual preorder and pickup only native plant sale this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the only opportunity to purchase native trees, plants and shrubs from our chapter.

Wild Ones is a nonprofit national organization that promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities. Professionally designed native garden templates for multiple regions of the United States can be found here: https://nativegardendesigns.wildones.org. Some of the plants included in these designs are being offered at our sale. Ordering instructions and forms can be found on our chapter’s website, https://rootriverarea.wildones.org. Orders must be received by Wednesday March 31, and payment must accompany your order. Plant orders need to be picked up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Dane Hill Farm in Mount Pleasant. Masks will be required at pick up.