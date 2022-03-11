 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sustachek: Virtual native plant sale

  • 0

The Wild Ones Root River Chapter will be hosting another virtual preorder and pickup only native plant sale this year.

Wild Ones is a 501(c)(3) national organization that promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities.

This year we are debuting our new online native plant store at rootrivernativeplantsale.org

To help promote the website and the importance of adding native plants to your landscape, we are eliminating the minimum plant purchase requirement this year. Go ahead and add that one plant to the cart and give native plants a try, you won’t regret it.

The store opens on March 1 and orders will be taken online until Sunday, April 10. Plant orders placed on the website will need to be picked up between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at Dane Hill Farm in Mount Pleasant. Pick up instructions are located on the website.

People are also reading…

Proceeds from our native plant sales have been used to help conserve land in Chiwaukee Prairie, support the food forest project at St. Matthew’s Eldergarten in Kenosha and fund the Caring for Creation Project at Covenant Presbyterian Church Garden in Racine.

Help support our chapter’s mission of getting more native plants in the ground. The birds, hummingbirds, native pollinators and butterflies will thank you!

Stay Wild!

Joann Sustachek, Wild Ones Root River Chapter Vice President, Native Plant Sale Coordinator, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown: Racine parking enforcement

Brown: Racine parking enforcement

The new phone app will help if you "Don't want to get a parking ticket because of a surprise snow emergency?" Question is, are parking tickets…

Steben: Putin's war

Steben: Putin's war

History has a way of repeating itself and it looks like it's roaring its ugly head again. This time another Hitler has emerged, he has beady e…

Gregg: Ballot drop boxes

Gregg: Ballot drop boxes

A recent Journal Times editorial argued that drop boxes are not needed — that we got along fine before them.

Phelps: Losing a half-million

Phelps: Losing a half-million

This is in regards to the question a CDA member asked of politicians about losing half-a-million dollars on a project of five single houses to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News