Sustachek: Virtual native plant sale

The Wild Ones Root River Chapter will be hosting another virtual preorder and pickup only native plant sale this year.

Wild Ones is a 501(c)(3) national organization that promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities.

This year we are debuting our new online native plant store at rootrivernativeplantsale.org.

To help promote the website and the importance of adding native plants to your landscape, we are eliminating the minimum plant purchase requirement this year. Go ahead and add that one plant to the cart and give native plants a try, you won’t regret it.

The store opens on March 1 and orders will be taken online until Sunday, April 10. Plant orders placed on the website will need to be picked up between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at Dane Hill Farm in Mount Pleasant. Pick up instructions are located on the website.

Proceeds from our native plant sales have been used to help conserve land in Chiwaukee Prairie, support the food forest project at St. Matthew’s Eldergarten in Kenosha and fund the Caring for Creation Project at Covenant Presbyterian Church Garden in Racine.

Help support our chapter’s mission of getting more native plants in the ground. The birds, hummingbirds, native pollinators and butterflies will thank you!

Stay Wild!

Joann Sustachek, Wild Ones Root River Chapter Vice President, Native Plant Sale Coordinator, Racine

