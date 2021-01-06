Sumner Coon: Hold Sen. Johnson accountable

Hold Sen. Johnson accountable

He is on the brink of violating not only his oath of office, but also a number of protections in the US Constitution. His behavior in office requires an ethics review. His personal wealth more than doubled during his time in office, according to the Congressional Integrity Project. Much of that wealth came on the heals of a confidential Congressional briefing last March about the impending pandemic. Johnson reportedly sold his family business to a campaign donor for $25 million just days before state governments reacted to the news of the pandemic, urging shut down of business as usual to stem the spread of the virus. This is the same representative of the people who spoke against raising the second stimulus check to low-income Americans last week.