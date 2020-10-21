 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sumner: Americans are big crybabies
0 comments

Sumner: Americans are big crybabies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We Americans are a bunch of big crybabies nowadays. During World War II, I can remember my mother tearing ration stamps from a ration book while trying to figure out what to have for supper. My dad walked two miles to work everyday because gasoline was rationed. We couldn't buy coffee, meat, bananas or tires made of rubber, nor many other items. We had "blackout drills" in case of bombing raids.

Everyone sacrificed for the war effort. All Americans pulled together proudly and encouraged each other. Americans buckled up and won the war.

What kind of a nation do we have now. They ask us to safe distance. Big deal. They ask us to wear masks. Oh, my god. "I can't, it's too hot." "I can't breathe." "I'll get a medical excuse." "They're taking my freedom away." "Let's recall him."

Give me a break. I'm disgusted with many Americans. Buckle up, wimps. Put a mask on and let's win this war against the enemy — the virus.

Don Sumner, Racine

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Paul Jackel: Vote for Biden

Once again, our upcoming presidential election has become a tug-of-war between two political parties with the American people the rope being p…

Letters

Paul Jackel: Vote for Biden

Once again, our upcoming presidential election has become a tug-of-war between two political parties with the American people the rope being p…

Letters

Uhen: Factual errors in letters

It has been over 50 years since I’ve written a letter to the editor but there have been too many factual errors in recent letters to ignore an…

Letters

Olsen: Green New Deal

What is the Green New Deal? Its basic tenets include: Medicare-for-All; universal preschool and child care; canceling most college debt, while…

Letters

Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be “suckers” or “losers.” He escaped mili…

Letters

Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be “suckers” or “losers.” He escaped mili…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News