Sumner: Americans are big crybabies

We Americans are a bunch of big crybabies nowadays. During World War II, I can remember my mother tearing ration stamps from a ration book while trying to figure out what to have for supper. My dad walked two miles to work everyday because gasoline was rationed. We couldn't buy coffee, meat, bananas or tires made of rubber, nor many other items. We had "blackout drills" in case of bombing raids.

Everyone sacrificed for the war effort. All Americans pulled together proudly and encouraged each other. Americans buckled up and won the war.

What kind of a nation do we have now. They ask us to safe distance. Big deal. They ask us to wear masks. Oh, my god. "I can't, it's too hot." "I can't breathe." "I'll get a medical excuse." "They're taking my freedom away." "Let's recall him."

Give me a break. I'm disgusted with many Americans. Buckle up, wimps. Put a mask on and let's win this war against the enemy — the virus.

Don Sumner, Racine

