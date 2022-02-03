Sulton: Surplus spending

Gov. Evers proposes spending some of the state’s projected surplus by sending each resident $150.

Assuming this is not an election year ploy, it still lacks vision.

Climate change is real. More tornadoes are anticipated in the near future.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about 1,200 tornadoes occur in the United States each year.

Wisconsin gets its fair share. The National Weather Service reports Wisconsin had 41 tornadoes in 2021.

Each tornado leaves in its wake residents physically injured and/or emotionally traumatized, homes and small businesses destroyed, and infrastructure weakened.

After many of these tornadoes, we hear urgent pleas from the Governor to the Federal government, begging for relief aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency arrives, provides temporary relief to some but not all, and leaves before homes, businesses, schools, churches and infrastructure are rebuilt.

Months later, we find the tornado shattered communities still desperately needing help — sufficient resources never were available to address the challenge.

Although the exact timing of each destructive weather event cannot be predicted with pinpoint accuracy, we certainly know one or more Wisconsin communities will experience a devastating tornado before the first Fourth of July fireworks light up our skies.

In my view, any surplus funds should be earmarked to rebuild communities devastated by weather events like tornadoes. Continued reliance on the Federal government and/or volunteers to rebuild communities when there is a state surplus is, at best, short sighted.

Anne Thomas Sulton, Ph.D., J.D., Racine

