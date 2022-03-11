 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sulton: Misusing ARPA funds

As an African American female having grown up poor in Racine, I am appalled that the City of Racine has announced its intention to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a purpose that I believe is inconsistent with the legislation authorizing ARPA funds expenditures.

The City plans to: a) hire one or more private companies to build five houses at a cost of $300,000 each; b) build these five houses on four small vacant lots located at 1422 Marquette St., 1801/1805 Mead St., 233 Jones St. and 1317 Albert St.; and c) sell these five houses at a cost of $175,000 each.

Racine acknowledges that its plan — to spend $1.5 million of ARPA funds to build and sell five houses — will result in an immediate loss of $500,000.

The beneficiaries of this housing scheme are unclear.

First, it should cost no more than $160,000 to build each house. The average African American household in Racine earns $26,888 per year, less than is required to purchase a house costing $160,000.

After contacting local elected officials to lodge my complaint and receiving no response other than they will implement this housing scheme, I filed complaints with four different federal government agencies. My goal is singular — to stop this gross waste of public funds.

I encourage all City residents to demand this $1.5 million and all $46.2 million COVID relief aid funds received, be spent in a manner that helps people most adversely affected by the pandemic.

Anne Thomas Sulton, Ph.D., J.D., Racine

