Wisconsin is in trouble. Some here believe that politics are a sporting event. Competition starts early. Team play, practice, execution and winning. Go Park, Go Badgers, Go Pack. Winning is what matters. Gotta win.
We see it more and more every day. Civil society being tragically pulled apart by acrimonious and odious team and fan behavior. Respect, compassion and caring are for losers. Win. Jordy isn’t fast enough? Trade him. Didn’t make the playoffs? Fire McCarthy.
Being challenged politically? Eliminate social studies, keep football. Not getting enough votes? Gerrymander voting precincts. Still lost? Pass partisan bills to eviscerate the newly elected. Whatever it takes. It doesn’t matter. Just keep control of the game.
Politics is like a sport, but different. Competition is replaced with debate and compromise, to find solutions to problems. Winning is when society moves forward. When our politics fail, we live with the consequences and Wisconsin isn’t making headlines. Not good ones anyway.
Marty Sturino, Wind Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.