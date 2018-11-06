If you’re like most, you may feel worn out by life, weary of the 24 hour bad news cycle and deep political divide that has separated our nation and our families.
Try as we may, it is difficult to find happiness in the current narrative, as we witness a nation suffering neurotic behaviors that we thought were only for individuals going through a rough patch. To counter these feelings, we go on with life, talking sports, going to church and attending concerts, diverting our concentration if for only a few hours on other things.
But the sad reality is that bad things don’t go away because we don’t pay attention to them. Instead, like mythical creatures, darkness and evil festers and grows, ever stronger and ever more a danger to us and our way of life. As Edmund Burke so aptly put it, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men do nothing.” Evil is the dark side of society existing just beneath the surface of civility, ever ready to break onto the world scene if given a chance.
Good can triumph over evil, but we can’t take it for granted. The fight goes on, and we all have a role to play. For the sake of our children, grandchildren and future generations we must respect one another, act with dignity, always reward good behavior and call out wrongs. Don’t allow history to repeat itself, and destroy what has taken so many, so long to build.
Marty Sturino, Wind Point
